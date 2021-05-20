Covid-19 vaccine booster shots raise tough issues for health authorities
- Western governments increase orders in case of waning immunity and variant threats, but need isn’t clear yet and much of world lacks initial doses
While most countries are still cranking up their vaccination drives, some are already making plans to deliver millions of booster shots into arms later this year.
Concerns that Covid-19 may morph into a seasonal menace are driving preparations in the U.S., the European Union and the U.K. for a winter vaccine booster program. The plans are precautionary, according to public-health officials, and it isn’t yet certain they will be put into operation or at what scale.
