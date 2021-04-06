Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccine developed by US Army begins human testing

Covid-19 vaccine developed by US Army begins human testing

Premium
Army researchers say their vaccine was protective in studies of monkeys that were exposed to the coronavirus (Representational image)
3 min read . 04:47 PM IST Peter Loftus, The Wall Street Journal

The vaccine has shown preliminary signs of protecting against new strains, Army researchers say

The US Army will start testing among adult volunteers an Army-developed Covid-19 vaccine that researchers say may protect against a variety of coronavirus variants.

Army doctors plan to start testing on Tuesday the protein-based shot in as many as 72 adults ages 18 to 55 at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., the institute said. The team will test whether the vaccine safely induces the desired immune response in study subjects.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-19 deaths in Punjab, Chhattisgarh cause of 'extreme concern': Govt

2 min read . 04:47 PM IST
Premium

IPL 2021: YuppTV acquires rights to livestream matches in international markets

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Premium

Traffic slows in Suez Canal as oil tanker faces engine trouble

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Premium

For Puri visit, covid negative report mandatory for travellers from 5 states

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.