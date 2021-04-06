Covid-19 vaccine developed by US Army begins human testing
The vaccine has shown preliminary signs of protecting against new strains, Army researchers say
The US Army will start testing among adult volunteers an Army-developed Covid-19 vaccine that researchers say may protect against a variety of coronavirus variants.
Army doctors plan to start testing on Tuesday the protein-based shot in as many as 72 adults ages 18 to 55 at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., the institute said. The team will test whether the vaccine safely induces the desired immune response in study subjects.
