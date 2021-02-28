Covid-19 vaccine is a struggle for those with no hospital connection

Covid-19 vaccine is a struggle for those with no hospital connection4 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Difficult access highlights one challenge officials face in the effort to vaccinate communities equitably
As Covid-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the country, many hospitals and clinics are giving priority to their own patients, leaving people who lack a primary-care doctor or a doctor affiliated with the right hospital struggling to find doses.
Health researchers say the trend is disproportionately affecting people in medically underserved communities.
