Covid-19 vaccine study on preventing transmission is stalled
AFP photo

Covid-19 vaccine study on preventing transmission is stalled

5 min read . 10:31 AM IST Peter Loftus , The Wall Street Journal

  • Researchers seeking to assess whether Moderna’s shot can prevent person-to-person spread on college campuses say they couldn’t get federal funding

Plans have stalled for a large study on U.S. college campuses that was intended to answer a question critical to the coronavirus pandemic response: Do the new Covid-19 vaccines stop the virus from spreading, in addition to protecting individuals from getting sick?

A network of medical researchers who have helped run federally funded studies of Covid-19 vaccines were hoping to start a clinical trial of Moderna Inc.’s shot in more than 20,000 college students in January. The study would test whether the vaccine prevented transmission of the coronavirus from person to person and whether it prevented infections that don’t trigger symptoms.

