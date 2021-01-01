Covid-19 vaccine study on preventing transmission is stalled

A network of medical researchers who have helped run federally funded studies of Covid-19 vaccines were hoping to start a clinical trial of Moderna Inc.’s shot in more than 20,000 college students in January. The study would test whether the vaccine prevented transmission of the coronavirus from person to person and whether it prevented infections that don’t trigger symptoms.

