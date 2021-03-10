Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccines targeting multiple strains are in the works

Covid-19 vaccines targeting multiple strains are in the works

Covid-19 vaccines targeting multiple strains are in the works
5 min read . 05:01 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Moderna, Novavax and others are trying to get ahead of variants like those identified in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil

Drugmakers are crafting Covid-19 vaccines that would target more than one strain of the virus, hoping to strengthen the immunization campaign against the pathogen as it evolves.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19: Delhi records more than 300 new cases for second day in a row, active cases rise

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

India’s combined fiscal gap to reach 12.7% this year: SBI

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST

IPL 2021: Disney+ Hotstar signs 10 sponsors ahead of T20 tournament

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST

Centre creates special fund for health spending

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.