Covid-19 variant from Brazil has taken hold in Canada

Daniel Coombs, a mathematics professor with expertise in epidemic modeling at the University of British Columbia, said the P.1 variant has grown quickly in the province. Although the U.K. variant is still more prevalent in British Columbia, he said, “I believe that there’s going to be kind of a race between [the U.K. variant] and P.1 over the next few weeks," he said. “And P.1 appears to be catching up."