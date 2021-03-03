Covid-19 variant in Brazil overwhelms local hospitals, hits younger patients

Covid-19 variant in Brazil overwhelms local hospitals, hits younger patients6 min read . 04:49 PM IST
New coronavirus strain is more contagious and more capable of reinfecting people than earlier strain, studies show
Researchers and doctors are sounding the alarm over a new, more aggressive coronavirus strain from the Amazon area of Brazil, which they believe is responsible for a recent rise in deaths, as well as infections in younger people, in parts of South America.
