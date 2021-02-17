Covid-19 variants outpace Europe’s slow vaccine rollout

The spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants is accelerating in Europe, outpacing an already-slow vaccine rollout and forcing governments to extend and possibly tighten restrictions on civil society and businesses to prevent a new surge in infections before the end of the region’s winter.

A shortage of vaccines in the European Union—only 4.8% of Europeans have been vaccinated since late December—means the continent hasn’t even started the race against virus mutations that many experts say will define health policy in coming months and years.

Most European countries are experiencing a steady decline in infections following months of lockdowns, yet the spread of the new variants first identified in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil—known as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 respectively—is accelerating, meaning these viruses are rapidly gaining ground under cover from the overall declining numbers.

The three variants now circulating in Europe are believed to be more easily transmitted, and potentially more dangerous, than the original pathogen that still makes up the majority of cases in Europe. There is also mounting evidence that some strains might be less susceptible to the vaccines currently authorized in the region, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The variant first identified in Britain accounted for 96% of viral samples examined at three major laboratories in England by early February, compared with just over a third at the beginning of December, according to the U.K. government.

In Denmark, the British variant accounts for 27% of viral samples, in France over 13%, while in Portugal it is 45%, the ECDC said. In Italy, the variant currently represents around 18% of new infections, according to a survey carried out by Italy’s National Health Institute, which estimates that the British strain will become dominant within months. Dutch authorities have predicted that it will account for almost all new cases by the middle of March.

The South African and Brazilian variants accounted for between 4% and 5% of cases in France, according to a recent study. In Germany, where labs aren’t testing extensively for the presence of new variants, authorities estimated these made up around 6% of all infections two weeks ago. The result of a new study to be released this week is expected to show a sharp rise. Authorities in Berlin said Monday that the British variant would become dominant in the city by April at the latest.

The reluctance to ease increasingly unpopular and economically devastating lockdowns comes despite weeks of stable or falling Covid-19 case numbers in most European countries.

All three vaccines currently used in Europe have been found in studies to have a diminished efficacy against the new variants. South Africa even suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca PLC shot amid concerns it wouldn’t be effective against the local variant. The U.K. government however said it was confident that the British Covid-19 variant would be neutralized by existing vaccines.

Viruses mutate randomly all the time. Yet in environments where populations develop immunity either after becoming sick or getting infected, some mutations that make the virus more infectious or allow it to evade immunity can quickly become highly prevalent.

The ability of medical authorities to estimate the prevalence of new mutations varies across Europe, and different countries use different methods to assess transmission rates. Yet there is little doubt these new forms are spreading fast everywhere.

Delayed vaccine orders and approval by the EU, coupled with manufacturing hiccups, mean European nations have been unrolling their vaccination campaigns at a glacial pace.

But even nations that have been able to vaccinate comparatively large numbers of people are concerned.

The U.K. has vaccinated over a quarter of its population and in England, the pace of the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant has almost halved due to the lockdown put in place since the start of January.

In the week ending Feb. 6, 0.8% of the English population tested positive for the U.K. variant, down from nearly 1.5% at the end of last year, according to a survey by the U.K. Office for National Statistics. Government officials expect the U.K. variant to remain dominant because it is more transmissible than other imported variants, including one from South Africa.

But authorities must remain cautious because the more people get infected, the higher the likelihood is that new variants can emerge that could put even people who have been vaccinated at risk, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

“No vaccination program is 100% effective," he said.

The presence of new variants meant that the coming weeks would probably be the most difficult phase of the pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week.

A spokesman for Ms. Merkel said Monday that the government was working on a three-stage reopening plan, with 14-day buffers between each stage to monitor the epidemiological situation before lifting a new set of restrictions. The gradual approach was designed to avoid a quick resurgence of infections after the reopening, the spokesman said.

Anxiety about the new variants has led the German government to close sections of its borders, triggering a diplomatic row as over 5,000 people who were turned back to Austria and the Czech Republic. In response, the government in Vienna summoned the German ambassador to complain, while the French government sought assurances from German authorities that similar restrictions wouldn’t be put in place along their mutual border.

One French region on Germany’s border has registered over 300 cases of the South African and Brazilian variants in recent days, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said last week.

Some countries are also considering tighter confinement measures. Italy’s government is discussing fresh restrictions to prevent a surge in new cases caused by the more contagious U.K. strain. Over the weekend it abruptly halted plans to reopen ski resorts, asked travelers from Austria to self-isolate, and reintroduced a ban on travelers from Brazil.

Walter Ricciardi, a scientific adviser to the Italian government, is pushing for a strict lockdown to quash the circulation of the virus and resume an effective testing and tracing system while the vaccine rollout continues.

“We need to change our course of action and pursue a strategy that doesn’t involve coexisting with the virus," Mr. Ricciardi said. “We need a no-Covid strategy."

