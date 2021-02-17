Subscribe
Covid-19 variants outpace Europe's slow vaccine rollout
AFP Photo

Covid-19 variants outpace Europe’s slow vaccine rollout

6 min read . 02:28 PM IST Bojan Pancevski, The Wall Street Journal

  • Spread of British and other variants is accelerating even as overall numbers fall, likely extending restrictions through the region’s winter

The spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants is accelerating in Europe, outpacing an already-slow vaccine rollout and forcing governments to extend and possibly tighten restrictions on civil society and businesses to prevent a new surge in infections before the end of the region’s winter.

A shortage of vaccines in the European Union—only 4.8% of Europeans have been vaccinated since late December—means the continent hasn’t even started the race against virus mutations that many experts say will define health policy in coming months and years.

