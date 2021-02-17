Covid-19 variants outpace Europe’s slow vaccine rollout

Covid-19 variants outpace Europe’s slow vaccine rollout6 min read . 02:28 PM IST
- Spread of British and other variants is accelerating even as overall numbers fall, likely extending restrictions through the region’s winter
The spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants is accelerating in Europe, outpacing an already-slow vaccine rollout and forcing governments to extend and possibly tighten restrictions on civil society and businesses to prevent a new surge in infections before the end of the region’s winter.
A shortage of vaccines in the European Union—only 4.8% of Europeans have been vaccinated since late December—means the continent hasn’t even started the race against virus mutations that many experts say will define health policy in coming months and years.
