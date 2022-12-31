Covid-19: What is XXB.1.5 variant, accounts for over 40% cases in US?4 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Covid-19: The new variant ‘XXB.1.5’ is more immune evasive and better at infecting than BQ and XBB.
More than 40% of Covid-19 cases in the United States are now caused by Omicron XBB.1.5, the unreleased data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed. Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding provided the information on his official Twitter handle.