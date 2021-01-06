OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19: WHO 'disappointed' over China not allowing experts to examine origins
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (AP)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (AP)

Covid-19: WHO 'disappointed' over China not allowing experts to examine origins

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 09:23 AM IST Agencies

Tedros said he 'made it clear' that the mission was a priority for the UN health agency

The World Health Organization’s director-general complained about China’s delay in granting visas to an incoming WHO team seeking to investigate Covid-19’s origins.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team began departing from their home countries over the last 24 hours as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

“Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China," Tedros said during a news conference in Geneva.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials," he said.

Tedros said he “made it clear" that the mission was a priority for the U.N. health agency, and that he was “assured that China is speeding up the internal procedures for the earliest possible deployment."

"We are eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible," he said.

The experts drawn from around the world are expected to visit the city of Wuhan, which is suspected as the place that the coronavirus first emerged over a year ago.

