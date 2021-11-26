Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: WHO meeting on Friday to designate new variant B.1.1.529

Covid-19: WHO meeting on Friday to designate new variant B.1.1.529

The new Covid-19 variant, identified as B.1.1.529 has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong travellers from South Africa
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Reuters

  • Nearly 100 sequences of the variant have been reported, and early analysis shows it has ‘a large number of mutations’ requiring further study

GENEVA : The World Health Organization is convening an experts' meeting from Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to assess the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

"WHO is convening a meeting ... to better understand the timeline for studies that are under way and to determine if this variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern," he said.

Nearly 100 sequences of the variant have been reported, and early analysis shows it has "a large number of mutations" requiring further study, Lindmeier said. The WHO had no comment for now on travel restrictions imposed by some authorities on southern african countries linked to the variant, he added. 

