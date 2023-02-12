Covid-19: Wild plant extracts show potential in reducing virus infectivity. All you need to know
Experts advise self-treatment unsafe and potentially dangerous, particularly as one of the plants is toxic
Extracts from two common wild plants can decrease the capacity Covid-19 virus to infect cells, a new study has revealed. Thes are flowers of tall goldenrod and the rhizomes of the eagle fern.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×