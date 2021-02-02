Covid-19’s effects may linger in your body, even after asymptomatic cases

Even people with asymptomatic Covid cases can have after-effects in their bodies, research indicates, raising questions about possible risks later in life.

An estimated one-quarter to one-third of Covid infections are asymptomatic, according to recent studies. Multiple studies have shown asymptomatic patients can have irregular lung scans. A couple of small studies have found cardiac issues in student athletes, including those with asymptomatic infections. And a study looking at asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid in children found signs of possible small blood vessel damage.

It’s not yet clear what health consequences any of these after-effects may have, if any, doctors say. Few other viruses have been scrutinized as closely as Covid-19, so it’s possible other viruses leave similar effects without causing major problems. In many cases the damage will likely resolve on its own, doctors note. But they say more research needs to be done to determine what, if anything, the long term effects might be, and whether people should seek monitoring or screening.

“There is a risk of internal hits to these people that they are unaware of," says Eric J. Topol, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, a medical research facility in La Jolla, Calif. “When things happen slowly in a person, below the surface, you can end up with a chronic situation."

Dr. Topol co-authored a study published online in January in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine that estimated that at least one-third of Covid-19 positive individuals are asymptomatic. The estimate was based on a review of 61 studies with more than 1.8 million people.

Multiple studies have shown that asymptomatic individuals can still have abnormal lung scans. For instance, nearly 60% of 37 people with asymptomatic infection showed signs of minor lung inflammation in a CT scan, with some showing the virus’ characteristic “ground-glass opacities," a June study in Nature Medicine found.

Dr. Topol says the lung scans in Covid patients without symptoms have contained irregularities rarely found in control groups of healthy people, and are similar to those found in Covid patients who did have symptoms.

“There are at least four [studies] of CT lung scans of asymptomatic people which have shown half have significant abnormalities consistent with Covid pneumonia but without symptoms," says Dr. Topol. Some doctors say this lung damage will likely resolve on its own, but there are no studies yet documenting when and if that will happen, Dr. Topol notes.

Even if only a fraction of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases result in a health complication, the absolute number could still be large in a pandemic affecting millions, he adds. Researchers are hoping to learn more. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for example, is studying long-term medical problems in recovered Covid-19 patients, which includes a small number of asymptomatic patients. The Alzheimer’s Association is including asymptomatic patients in a large, multi-site study examining brain changes in Covid-19 patients.

Cardiac issues are another area of concern. In a study published in July in JAMA, German researchers found that 78 of 100 Covid patients had abnormal cardiac MRIs two months after getting sick, and 60 had MRIs showing heart-muscle inflammation. The study included 19 asymptomatic patients and the German researchers concluded that the heart damage was independent of the severity and course of the disease.

There’s also some evidence that athletes who have asymptomatic Covid-19 infections experience heart abnormalities.

Partho Sengupta, chief of cardiology at West Virginia University, published a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Imaging in November, imaging the hearts of 54 student athletes who had had Covid, including 30% with asymptomatic cases.

Overall, more than one-third of the student athletes had evidence of heart abnormalities. There was no damage to the heart muscle itself but rather inflammation and excess fluid in the sac around the heart, called the pericardium.

Nineteen of the athletes had signs of inflammation and fluid pockets in the pericardium, including nine who were asymptomatic.

Dr. Sengupta says pericardium inflammation normally subsides with time but exercise can cause it to stay inflamed. Continued inflammation can lead to problems including fluid collection and in rare cases scarring on the pericardium, he says.

Most patients’ inflammation resolves within two to four weeks, says Dr. Sengupta. The study didn’t find any instances of a more serious cardiac complication, myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart which can lead to heart failure and even sudden death, which has been found in rare cases in a couple of other studies of student athletes.

Researchers say that studying the effects of the virus on children—who appear to have a higher percentage of asymptomatic and mild cases—is also important.

A December study in the journal Blood Advances found elevated levels of a biomarker related to blood vessel damage in 50 children who had had Covid, including 21 with mild or asymptomatic cases, says David T. Teachey, a co-author of the study and an attending physician and associate professor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The CHOP researchers looked at three groups of children: those with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition that can occur post-Covid; children and adolescents who came to the hospital with acute Covid; and those admitted to CHOP for other medical reasons—such as elective surgery or an injury—but who tested positive for Covid.

The researchers were surprised to find that a majority of all three groups had markedly high levels of C5B9, a biomarker for blood vessel damage. A control group of healthy children did not, says Dr. Teachey.

“I think we don’t honestly know what this means in children," says Dr. Teachey. “This could be nothing. They may fully recover from this or we may find a subset of children who have long-term complications from this. We can’t just assume that there are no consequences of getting SARS-CoV-2 when you’re a child."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via