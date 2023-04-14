Covid-like deadly pandemic could hit the world in next decade1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
The past two decades have already seen three major coronaviruses that cause SARS, MERS and Covid-19 emerge, as well as the swine flu pandemic in 2009.
There’s a 27.5% chance a pandemic as deadly as Covid-19 could take place in the next decade as viruses emerge more frequently, with rapid vaccine rollout the key to reducing fatalities, according to a predictive health analytics firm.
