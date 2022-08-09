Covid-like symptoms that turned out to be monkeypox: Tiktoker shares his ‘painful’ experience2 min read . 09 Aug 2022
- Speaking about monkeypox symptoms, he said initially he suffered from very high fever and sweating a lot at night
Monkeypox is posing a real threat as such unprecedented spread of the virus was not witnessed earlier. The World Health Organsition (WHO) has declared it to be a global emergency and currently, close to 30,000 cases have been detected in nearly 90 countries. And as the world continues to grapple with the virus with many being confused about how it spread and its symptoms, famous tiktoker Ollie Sinha, who recently contracted the virus, publicly shared his experience. Here is all you need to know.
Monkeypox is posing a real threat as such unprecedented spread of the virus was not witnessed earlier. The World Health Organsition (WHO) has declared it to be a global emergency and currently, close to 30,000 cases have been detected in nearly 90 countries. And as the world continues to grapple with the virus with many being confused about how it spread and its symptoms, famous tiktoker Ollie Sinha, who recently contracted the virus, publicly shared his experience. Here is all you need to know.
COVID or monkeypox?
COVID or monkeypox?
Sinha first confused the infection to be COVID, when he first felt sick while on a holiday in Spain. He further clarified he didn't get it for having sex saying, “I have a weakened immune system due to personal health reasons and I also tend to pick my skin a lot due to anxiety. I didn’t get this through s-e-x.
Sinha first confused the infection to be COVID, when he first felt sick while on a holiday in Spain. He further clarified he didn't get it for having sex saying, “I have a weakened immune system due to personal health reasons and I also tend to pick my skin a lot due to anxiety. I didn’t get this through s-e-x.
“I think [I got monkeypox] mainly from going to clubs. There was a lot of close contact happening. I also kissed some people," he said as reported by Express.
“I think [I got monkeypox] mainly from going to clubs. There was a lot of close contact happening. I also kissed some people," he said as reported by Express.
“I wanted to share my personal experience and things that have helped me get through it as well, as I found there is still not a lot of information about there."
“I wanted to share my personal experience and things that have helped me get through it as well, as I found there is still not a lot of information about there."
What are the symptoms that he suffered from?
What are the symptoms that he suffered from?
Speaking about monkeypox symptoms, he said initially he suffered from very high fever and sweating a lot at night."We were initially worried it was Covid as my dad had tested positive and I was coughing fairly badly as well."
Speaking about monkeypox symptoms, he said initially he suffered from very high fever and sweating a lot at night."We were initially worried it was Covid as my dad had tested positive and I was coughing fairly badly as well."
“But I had taken three Covid tests, one day after the other, and nothing had showed up. But after a couple of days that sort of disappeared and I thought I was fine. Then I noticed small red bumps forming on my skin.
“But I had taken three Covid tests, one day after the other, and nothing had showed up. But after a couple of days that sort of disappeared and I thought I was fine. Then I noticed small red bumps forming on my skin.
“The bumps started getting bigger and were in quite unfortunate places. I was probably in the worst pain of my life.
“The bumps started getting bigger and were in quite unfortunate places. I was probably in the worst pain of my life.
“I couldn’t sleep because of the pain. I would be waking up every hour during the night and it would take me ages to get back to sleep just because I was in so much pain."
“I couldn’t sleep because of the pain. I would be waking up every hour during the night and it would take me ages to get back to sleep just because I was in so much pain."
Ollie said as his symptoms were worsening, he decided to seek medical attention. “At this point, the lesions on his fingers, face, feet and other areas of his body had become fluid filled. He further said he was in “more pain than he had ever been in his life".
Ollie said as his symptoms were worsening, he decided to seek medical attention. “At this point, the lesions on his fingers, face, feet and other areas of his body had become fluid filled. He further said he was in “more pain than he had ever been in his life".
He continued to say: “It was excruciating. I was crying trying to get out of the car, getting in and even sitting in the car. Walking became so painful."
He continued to say: “It was excruciating. I was crying trying to get out of the car, getting in and even sitting in the car. Walking became so painful."
After being prescribed paracetamol, to no effect, Ollie was instead given codeine and over time his lesions have started to scab over.
After being prescribed paracetamol, to no effect, Ollie was instead given codeine and over time his lesions have started to scab over.