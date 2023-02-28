Covid-linked heart attack risk higher when…: Former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan explains1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
COVID infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks, former WHO chief scientist said.
Risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5% higher after COVID than getting it after vaccination. COVID infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks, said former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, as reported by news agency ANI.
WHO and several other experts have warned time and again that COVID can be the reason behind several fatal diseases like heart attacks, nervous system failure and others.
Speaking on how COVID can affect the vaccinated, the former WHO official also noted that “There is a small risk that the virus will mutate in a way that it can overcome the vaccine induced immunity, a continued survillance is important."
Earlier this month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared that COVID-19 continues to be a public health emergency of international concern, as the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic. Despite improvements from a year ago when the Omicron wave was at its peak, the virus remains a significant threat.
“Three years ago today, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global spread of COVID-19 – the highest level of alarm under the International Health Regulations, and for the moment, the only level of alarm," Ghebreyesus said
The Emergency Committee for coronavirus disease has advised Ghebreyesus that COVID-19 remains a global health emergency. The committee recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an "inflexion point."
“Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future," it said.
Thus, mitigating the virus's impact on morbidity and mortality should remain a prioritized goal.
(With inputs from agencies)
