Covid's fifth wave shows us how to live with the virus

Data from Denmark and Sweden, the two countries where BA.2 got an early foothold, suggest that waning immunity isn’t so much driving the rise in infections as BA.2’s superior ability to infect people. Denmark experienced an early, massive omicron wave; that arguably provided a high level of immunity against BA.1 and BA.2, preventing its resurgence. But even Sweden, which had a smaller wave of BA.2 infections, is not seeing a bounce in infections now. Both have similar vaccination coverage. The infection curve would look very different if what we were seeing was waning immunity rather than the arrival of BA.2.