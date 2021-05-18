Covid’s next challenge: The growing divide between rich and poor economies

In the U.S., economists are forecasting a return to boomtime growth levels of the “roaring 20s"; China’s economy expanded at a record 18.3% in the first quarter; and the U.K. is growing faster than at any time since the end of World War II.

