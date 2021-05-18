This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid’s next challenge: The growing divide between rich and poor economies
9 min read.11:22 PM ISTJOE PARKINSON, The Wall Street Journal
The U.S., U.K. and China are roaring ahead, while most lower income nations are struggling, reversing decades of progress in alleviating global poverty. ‘This has become the inequality virus
Covid-19 is reopening a rift between economies in the world’s richest and poorest nations, driven by growth rates that are moving firmly in opposite directions.
In the U.S., economists are forecasting a return to boomtime growth levels of the “roaring 20s"; China’s economy expanded at a record 18.3% in the first quarter; and the U.K. is growing faster than at any time since the end of World War II.