Covishield 1-dose efficacy drops after 16 weeks in those above 60 years of age

“Our preprint on waning immunity at 16 weeks after a single dose, in the elderly individuals. Neutralising antibodies and antibodies for variants wane in the elderly but memory responses intact. However, even after a single dose, those younger than 60 had very good responses. 93 per cent had antibodies at 16 weeks, after a single dose," Professor Neelika Malavige of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences of the Sri Jayawardenepura University here has said in a tweet.