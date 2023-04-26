For this test flight, the two main experiments were government-sponsored: the UAE’s 22-pound (10-kilogram) rover Rashid, named after Dubai’s royal family, and the Japanese Space Agency’s orange-sized sphere designed to transform into a wheeled robot on the moon. The UAE — already in orbit around Earth with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station and in orbit around Mars — was seeking to extend its presence to the moon.

