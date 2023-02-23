The kiss at the end of romantic-comedy You People is fake, claims actor Andrew Schulz - who played one of the characters in the film. It is presently one of the top-watched films on Netflix.

Charlamagne Tha God and Schulz talked about Kenya Barris’ film about an interfaith and interracial couple named Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London). The story revolves around how they deal with their families' complex reactions to their relationship. The movie also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. In the movie, Schulz plays Ezra's cousin Avi.

The makers never actually filmed Ezra and Amira's wedding-altar kiss, according to Schulz. The kiss occurs just before the end credits begin. Schulz’s statement came after podcast guest Nyla Symone had agreed with recent social media commentary suggesting that Hill and London didn't make a believable couple. Schulz claimed that their wedding lip-lock had been created using computer-generated imagery (CGI) in post-production.

In You People. the chemistry between Hill and London has been questioned by many. In fact, London was hesitant to accept a part in the movie. She said yes to the project because it gave her a chance to work and learn from people like Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

When Harpers Bazaar asked London about the couple’s chemistry, she said it was all about the “soul connection". People would never guess from looking at them that they would ever hang out or even meet, according to London. It was a discussion about making genuine connections with people and aiming for a soul connection, she added.

“They don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to God," Schulz said in the podcast. The You People actor, who was present during the shoot of the scene, spoke about what he had seen. He saw them go in for the kiss but their faces stopped after a while. He wondered how it would be shown in the movie and thought the couple would probably be shown stopping before the kiss actually happened.

However, the end product does have the kiss. “You could see their faces come close, and then you could see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss," the actor added.

