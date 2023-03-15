Credit Suisse chair says government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank

Credit Suisse chair says government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Lehmann's comments come as Credit Suisse's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank said it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds.
Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG's chairman Axel Lehmann said state assistance "isn't a topic" for the bank as it seeks to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
