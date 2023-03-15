Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Credit Suisse chair says government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank

Credit Suisse chair says government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank

1 min read . 10:41 PM IST Reuters
The logo of Credit Suisse hangs outside a branch of the bank in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from its chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Lehmann's comments come as Credit Suisse's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank said it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG's chairman Axel Lehmann said state assistance "isn't a topic" for the bank as it seeks to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

While speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Saudi Arabia, Lehmann said it would not be accurate to compare Credit Suisse's problems with the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, particularly because the banks are regulated differently, the Bloomberg report added.

Lehmann's comments come as Credit Suisse's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank said it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds.

Trading in the Swiss bank's shares was halted late morning as they fell by a fifth to fresh record lows, having been pummelled earlier in the week in market fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

