Credit Suisse continues to struggle with losses, outflows in Q1 following UBS merger3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Credit Suisse Group AG reported 61.2 billion francs ($69 billion) of outflows in the first quarter and took a large writedown at its wealth management unit, underscoring the challenge for UBS Group AG in retaining key clients and assets after the emergency takeover.
