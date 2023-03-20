Credit Suisse crisis: Meet Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Dixit Joshi was appointed as the bank’s CFO in October 2022
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, will be taken over by rival UBS for $3.2 billion. The deal with UBS to acquire the embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse was finalised after weekend meetings involving teams that report to Dixit Joshi, the chief financial officer of Credit Suisse, CNBC reported.
