Credit Suisse crisis: Meet Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO

Credit Suisse crisis: Meet Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO2 min read . 09:00 PM IST
Dixit Joshi was appointed as the bank’s CFO in October 2022
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, will be taken over by rival UBS for $3.2 billion. The deal with UBS to acquire the embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse was finalised after weekend meetings involving teams that report to Dixit Joshi, the chief financial officer of Credit Suisse, CNBC reported.
Credit Suisse's share price traded at CHF 0.78, plunging by 58.15%. However, in the early trade, the stock nosedived by a whopping 64.52% and even touched an intraday low of CHF 0.66.
Chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, Ulrich Koerner, had appointed Dixit Joshi as the bank’s CFO in October 2022. He took over from David Mathers, who had been the CFO since 2010.
Here are things to know about him:
On Sunday, both UBS and Credit Suisse announced the takeover deal. UBS will be the surviving entity. The Zurich-headquartered bank will acquire Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion (approximately $3.25 billion).
The move comes after Swiss National Bank's plan to give a 50 billion francs loan to Credit Suisse failed to ease the dangling confidence of investors. Swiss Federal Department of Finance, the Swiss National Bank, and FINMA asked both UBS and Credit Suisse for a merger agreement to restore confidence in the economy and banking system.
Under the merger, all shareholders of Credit Suisse will get 1 equity share in UBS for their 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse. This exchange ratio reflects a merger consideration of CHF 3 billion for all shares in Credit Suisse.
