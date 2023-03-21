Credit Suisse crisis sends shivers amongst wealthy Indians2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:35 PM IST
This year, Citigroup Inc. exited its retail operations in India through a sale to Axis Bank, transferring all its wealth management business to the country’s third-largest private sector lender
The Credit Suisse Group AG crisis is likely to make a dent on the way well-off Indians view international wealth managers, a firm backed by Liechtenstein’s royal family said Tuesday.
