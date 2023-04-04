'Credit Suisse faced bankruptcy, if not..', what Swiss National Bank VP said

The comments highlight the dramatic situation for the Swiss lender before it agreed to the 3 billion-franc ($3.3 billion) deal last month, when global markets were already fragile because of the Silicon Valley Bank failure in the US. They come as investors convene in Zurich’s hockey stadium Tuesday for Credit Suisse’s annual general meeting. Shareholders and proxy advisers have indicated they may vote against the reelection of several board members.

