Credit Suisse fall highlights call for improved financial oversight3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:18 PM IST
- Credit Suisse's ability to weather the 2008 financial crisis without government support was a testament to the bank's risk management and financial stability.
The acquisition of the bank by UBS in a Swiss government-backed deal indicates that regulators were concerned about the stability of the banking system and acted quickly to prevent further damage.
