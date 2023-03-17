Global banking stocks have suffered significant losses since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week. The bank's bond-related losses piled up due to the surge in interest rates last year, which has raised concerns about potential hidden risks in the wider banking system. Within days, Swiss lender Credit Suisse was also affected by the market turmoil and had to borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank to improve liquidity. By Thursday afternoon, the focus shifted to the United States as major banks worked to support First Republic, a regional lender whose shares had dropped by 70% in the last nine trading sessions. Here are the top developments in the global banking sector in the past week.

