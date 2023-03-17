Credit Suisse got its lifeline. Now it needs to win back clients6 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:33 AM IST
The bank has consistently said it has sufficient liquidity, a position the backstop only strengthens. It isn’t yet clear what the overall flows are or whether the backstop is helping attract clients back
The $54 billion lifeline won by Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday gives it a fighting chance to rebuild its business. Some clients aren’t waiting around to find out how that goes.
