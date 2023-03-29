Credit Suisse has violated US tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

Credit Suisse has violated US tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:11 PM IST
After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse, the committee said it had uncovered ‘major violations’ of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion.
Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday.
