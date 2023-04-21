A group of investors of Credit Suisse has filed a lawsuit against Swiss financial regulators following a takeover of the bank by UBS that left them with substantial losses. The investors are challenging the decision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to eliminate about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) in higher-risk Credit Suisse bonds as part of an emergency rescue. The deal, which was valued at $3.25 billion, saved Switzerland's second-largest bank from collapse, as its stock fell and customers rushed to withdraw their funds amid fears of Credit Suisse's long-standing problems and the global financial system's instability following the collapse of two US banks.

