Credit Suisse Ltd appoints Daniel Hunziker as Head of Corporate Banking while Andreas Gerber takes break2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. has appointed Daniel Hunziker as the new leader of its Corporate Clients business, while Andreas Gerber will be leaving the company for a break.
Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. has announced a change in leadership within its Corporate Clients area. Daniel Hunziker, who currently serves as the Head of Institutional Clients and is a member of the Executive Board, will now also take over the leadership of the Corporate Clients business, effective immediately, in addition to his current role.
