In appointing Joshi, Koerner is tapping an experienced executive who helped stabilize Deutsche Bank when it struggled with credit rating downgrades and investor mistrust several years ago, issues the Swiss firm is now facing itself. Deutsche Bank warned at the time that it was in a “vicious cycle" where higher funding cost drove away clients worried about its financial strength. Joshi had previously worked at Credit Suisse in New York and London between 1995 and 2003.