Credit Suisse pressed by US senators over Nazi accounts probe1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 01:49 AM IST
Top US Senators accused Credit Suisse Group AG of failing to follow through on pledges to cooperate with a probe into allegations the bank concealed information about accounts held by Nazis in the decades after World War II.
