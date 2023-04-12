Credit Suisse rescue receives initial snub from Swiss parliament3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Switzerland's upper house had approved the rescue, meaning the two chambers of the legislative body will vote again on Wednesday.
Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday failed to approve the 109 billion Swiss francs ($120.5 billion) of financial guarantees used to rescue Credit Suisse last month, in a first-round vote that was largely symbolic given the state had committed the funds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×