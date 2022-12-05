Credit suisse rises on report of Saudi crown prince interest2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Credit Suisse announced on Monday that it had also completed the $5 billion in new debt issuance
Credit Suisse Group AG shares rose as much as 7.5% on reports that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing to invest around $500 million in the bank’s planned investment bank spin out.