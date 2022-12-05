Credit suisse rises on report of Saudi crown prince interest

The potential investment by the Saudi Arabian leader, known as MBS, would be a further demonstration of Klein’s ties in the Middle East. His connections in the Kingdom have been a key part of the plans for the investment bank and the capital increase. He was directly involved in helping Credit Suisse line up the investment by Saudi National Bank, allowing it to take a stake of as much as 9.9% in the Zurich lender, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.