Credit Suisse surges 40% on lifeline, fuelling bank

Credit Suisse surges 40% on lifeline, fuelling bank2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:30 PM IST
After the announcement of Swiss Bank's $54 billion lifeline, Credit Suisse shares surged as much as 40%. The bounce back has come after the Zurich-based banking firm's stock nosedived by 30% on Wednesday
Credit Suisse Group AG shares surged as much as 40% after Switzerland’s central bank stepped in to support the lender, triggering a rally in bank stocks across Europe on easing investor concern that the firm’s troubles would trigger a global banking crisis.
