Credit Suisse tells staff, 'bonuses will be paid, go to work'2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:18 AM IST
There will be no changes to payroll arrangements and bonuses will still be paid on March 24, Credit Suisse said in an internal memo to staff
Credit Suisse Group AG told staff that promised bonuses and pay increases will still be paid as the bank seeks to keep “business as usual" after a tumultuous week that ended in a takeover by its fiercest Swiss rival.
