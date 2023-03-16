Home / News / World /  Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 bln Swiss francs from Swiss National Bank
Back

Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, in what it called "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity.

Also Read: Credit Suisse top holder rules out investing more after drop

The move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said the borrowing will be made under the covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility, fully collateralized by high quality assets.

It also announced offers for senior debt securities for cash of up to 3 billion francs.

Also Read: Monitoring Credit Suisse situation, says US Treasury

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout