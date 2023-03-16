Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 bln Swiss francs from Swiss National Bank1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:15 AM IST
To maintain its liquidity, Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow 50 bln Swiss francs, equal to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank
Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, in what it called "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity.
