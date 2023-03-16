Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 bln Swiss francs from Swiss National Bank

To maintain its liquidity, Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow 50 bln Swiss francs, equal to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank

Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, in what it called "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity.

The move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said the borrowing will be made under the covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility, fully collateralized by high quality assets.

It also announced offers for senior debt securities for cash of up to 3 billion francs.

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," it said.

