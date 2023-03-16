Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 bln Swiss francs from Swiss National Bank

Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 bln Swiss francs from Swiss National Bank

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST Reuters
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland November 29, 2022.

To maintain its liquidity, Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow 50 bln Swiss francs, equal to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank

Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday said it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, in what it called "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity.

Also Read: Credit Suisse top holder rules out investing more after drop

The move came after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said the borrowing will be made under the covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility, fully collateralized by high quality assets.

It also announced offers for senior debt securities for cash of up to 3 billion francs.

Also Read: Monitoring Credit Suisse situation, says US Treasury

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

