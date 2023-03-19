UBS bids $1 billion for takeover, Credit Suisse says offer too low. All we know so far2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Credit Suisse has signaled a ‘material weakness’ in its internal control for the financial reporting in 2022 and 2021.
UBS Group AG has offered to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion, reported Reuters citing Financial Times. The Swiss government is planning to change the country's laws to bypass a shareholder vote on the deal, reported Financial Times.
