Credit Sussie high official joins Deutsche Bank Asia as M&A co-head

Credit Sussie high official joins Deutsche Bank Asia as M&A co-head1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
- Deutsche Bank sees room to expand its deals business in Asia and is looking to hire selectively, the lender’s regional head of investment banking said in November.
Deutsche Bank AG hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as rival banks pounce on top talent from the embattled Swiss lender.
