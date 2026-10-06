Crew goes missing after ship sinks in Black Sea Zone of Bulgaria following drone strike, says PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Tuesday (local time) said that the crew of a ship that sank following a drone strike in the country's Black Sea zone is missing, AFP reported.
Speaking to reporters, Radev condemned the drone attack on two commercial ships, calling it "a flagrant violation of maritime law". He added, "Such an attack within the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable."
His remarks came shortly after local media reported that drones struck two commercial vessels in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria, sinking one of them. After convening an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Radev stated that the ships were attacked by several drones roughly 80 miles (128km) off Bulgaria's coast.
Rumen Nikolov, head of local rescue operations in Varna, was quoted as saying that sailors from the sunken ship were missing, while those aboard the second vessel were rescued, AFP reported.
Rescue teams were searching for the missing sailors about 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of the coastal city of Byala. At least 18 crew members from the other vessel were evacuated by a Bulgarian ferry following the strikes. Of the evacuated members, two suffered severe injuries and were flown to a hospital in the port city of Varna, Radev stated.
Radev said the Togo-flagged vessel Alfa Watan sustained severe structural damage in the strike and sank at the site, while the status of its crew remained unclear.
Tuesday's strikes followed an incident off Romania's coast a day earlier, when a grain vessel caught fire and sank, killing two crew members. Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out the attack.
The incidents come amid growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea as Russia's war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, increasingly affects maritime traffic in the region.
Last month, Turkey's Chamber of Maritime Commerce (IMEAK) said that 226 civilian and commercial ships had come under attack in the Black Sea since the war began, with most of the incidents recorded this year.
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Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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