'Cried while he raped me': UK politician's wife alleges years of abuse in marriage

Kate Kniveton, former UK MP, has gone public with harrowing allegations of rape and domestic abuse by her ex-husband, Andrew Griffiths, a former Tory minister, the Metro reported.

In a new ITV documentary, Breaking The Silence: Kate’s Story, Kniveton says Griffiths repeatedly raped her, once assaulted her while she was asleep, and screamed at their newborn to “shut the f* up”** during a night feed.

"Nobody would believe you, Kate. I’m the MP here. I’ve got a great relationship with the police, they all think I’m the blue-eyed boy," he would say when she threatened to go to the police.

Kniveton, who represented Burton from 2019 to 2024 after taking over Griffiths’ seat, said she endured 10 years of abuse, followed by five more years of legal harassment. A 2021 family court ruling found Griffiths guilty of rape and repeated assault. He denied the rape allegation but later accepted other findings against him.

The couple married in 2013 and separated in 2018. Griffiths, once a rising Conservative politician and women’s rights advocate, was earlier sacked from government after it emerged he had sent over 2,000 sexually explicit messages to two constituents.

In 2024, a court barred Griffiths from direct contact with his daughter.

He told the documentary that the family court had “failed his child”.

“I fought to remain in my child’s life and to protect them… every child has the right to both parents in their lives,” he said.

“I will never stop fighting to be a father to my child and to demonstrate to them just how much I love them.”

