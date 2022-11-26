This crime drama helped Queen Elizabeth II cope with her husband's death

Gyles Brandreth also says that the Queen was determined to be by her husband's side in the last few weeks of his existence. Philip died of "old age" on the morning of 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99. He was the longest-serving royal consort in world history. The Queen, who was reportedly at her husband's bedside when he died, described his death as "having left a huge void in her life".