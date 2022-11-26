This crime drama helped Queen Elizabeth II cope with her husband's death

A book ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ by Gyles Brandreth has described that Queen Elizabeth longed for her husband of 73 years Prince Philip after his death, but refused to loath in self-pity as ‘Philip would not have approved’.
The new book gives an insight into the human behind the monarch, who like everyone else went through familial emotions of loosing a loved one. the book says that Queen Elizabeth II suffered “post-natal side effects" after the birth of Prince Andrew in the year 1960.
After Prince Philip passed away on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99, just two months before he turned 100, Queen Elizabeth reportedly told a lady-in-waiting Philip would not have approved if she descended into self-pity after his death, according to the book.
Gyles Brandreth also says that the Queen was determined to be by her husband's side in the last few weeks of his existence. Philip died of "old age" on the morning of 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99. He was the longest-serving royal consort in world history. The Queen, who was reportedly at her husband's bedside when he died, described his death as "having left a huge void in her life".
The Queen was seen as the only attendee of prince Philip's funeral donned in an all black outfit. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the number of attendees had been restricted to thirty.
Queen Elizabeth spent her days watching television series such as gritty crime drama Line of Duty “to keep her spirits up". The book reveals that she however, lost track of the storyline of these television series and disliked “mumbled dialogues" in some.
According to a report on Hindustan Times, Brandreth was a confidante of Prince Philip. Gyles Brandreth also remains a good friend of Queen Consort Camilla. The author in the book has also described that Queen Elizabeth II's health worsened in the autumn of 2021 and kept declining rapidly in the last few months of her life.
“The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect," Hindustan Times quoted the author. The monarch reluctantly accepted doctors’ advice to slow down, saying, “I’ve got to be sensible."
The book also supports the accounts of others who said the monarch remained supportive of the Duke of York after his disgrace over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
