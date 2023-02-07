Crime 'tutorials' via ChatGPT? AI has ideas for everything from murder to drug deals
From helping people venture into the drug business to writing assignments for other people - ChatGPT has acquired a somewhat seedy side in recent months. While the AI platform continues to insist that it is a paragon of virtue unencumbered by illegal or unethical activities, recent events have indicated a somewhat grey moral space.
